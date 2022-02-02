Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Down 2.4%

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) was down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $103.58 and last traded at $104.77. Approximately 5,197 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 136,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.40.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NBR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 3.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBR. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

