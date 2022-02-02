MUFG Securities EMEA plc Takes $22.16 Million Position in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 351,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,161,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned about 0.13% of Bath & Body Works as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth $4,523,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,829,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,321,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth approximately $13,581,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth approximately $3,664,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BBWI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.24.

In related news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $400,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock traded up $1.91 on Wednesday, reaching $58.20. The stock had a trading volume of 113,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,010,856. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.94. Bath & Body Works Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.77.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 165.36%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.58%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

