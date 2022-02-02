MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 23,900 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc cut its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,900 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $25,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Duke Energy by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,041,000 after acquiring an additional 21,566 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $409,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DUK. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $103.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,994,264. The company has a market capitalization of $79.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.69. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.56 and a 52 week high of $108.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 101.55%.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

