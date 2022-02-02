MUFG Securities EMEA plc Reduces Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc reduced its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 497,601 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in General Electric were worth $15,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in General Electric by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,932,886,000 after purchasing an additional 51,786,710 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,508,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,194,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $217,979,000 after buying an additional 7,119,217 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in General Electric by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,845,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $119,064,000 after buying an additional 4,855,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,560,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $169,068,000 after buying an additional 4,672,246 shares during the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on General Electric from $125.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.38.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.06 per share, with a total value of $107,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:GE traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.96. The company had a trading volume of 55,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,969,315. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. General Electric has a 1 year low of $86.72 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.72, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.98.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.14%.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

