MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $39.40 Million Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc decreased its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned 0.09% of Global Payments worth $39,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 60.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Global Payments by 58.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Global Payments by 58.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in Global Payments by 28.1% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GPN shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Global Payments from $243.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Global Payments from $151.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.81.

In related news, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 1,000 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total value of $74,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $205,885 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPN traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $151.34. The stock had a trading volume of 30,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.18. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.75 and a 12-month high of $220.81. The stock has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.