MUFG Securities EMEA plc Cuts Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lowered its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 46.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,450 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 159,766 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 0.7% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $62,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.77, for a total value of $37,471.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 179,069 shares of company stock valued at $61,177,514. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FB stock traded up $4.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $323.38. 382,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,639,502. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.50 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $326.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $400.00 price objective on Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.95.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

