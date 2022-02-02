MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.56

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.56 and last traded at $12.55, with a volume of 66109 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.24.

Separately, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of MTN Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.54.

MTN Group Ltd. engages in the provision of network information technology services. The firm offers broadband and Internet products and services and converged fixed or mobile products and services. It serves local, national and international telecommunications industries. The company was founded on November 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Roodepoort, South Africa.

