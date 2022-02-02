MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Bought by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 50.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,739 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $13,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSM. OLD Republic International Corp raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 666,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,407,000 after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 66,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,931,000 after acquiring an additional 10,280 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 64,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,138,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,337,000 after acquiring an additional 161,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSM. TheStreet raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.57.

MSM opened at $83.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.03. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.47 and a 52 week high of $96.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $848.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.81%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

