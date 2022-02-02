Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Bought by Granby Capital Management LLC

Granby Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 100.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,039 shares during the period. Mplx accounts for about 2.0% of Granby Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Granby Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Mplx by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mplx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Mplx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mplx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Mplx alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MPLX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mplx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $156,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $864,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of MPLX opened at $33.84 on Wednesday. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $23.24 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.54. The stock has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.71.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 24.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 104.06%.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.