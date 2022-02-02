Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of LON MPAC opened at GBX 548 ($7.37) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 516.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £110.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89. Mpac Group has a 52-week low of GBX 188 ($2.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 665.40 ($8.95).

Mpac Group Company Profile

Mpac Group plc provides packaging and automation solutions to healthcare, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage sector worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment and Service segments. The company designs, manufactures, and engineers packaging solutions, automation and secondary packaging equipment, end-of-line robotic with integrated testing solutions, at line instrumentation and turnkey solutions, and design and integration of packaging systems.

