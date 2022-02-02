Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.
Shares of LON MPAC opened at GBX 548 ($7.37) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 516.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £110.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89. Mpac Group has a 52-week low of GBX 188 ($2.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 665.40 ($8.95).
Mpac Group Company Profile
