Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:MCAG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:MCAG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 48.9% from the December 31st total of 8,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 47,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of MCAG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 11,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,923. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp V has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $9.82.

About Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp V

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V is based in New York.

