Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Sells 3,113 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,113 shares during the quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $7,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 20,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,858,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 143,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,000 after acquiring an additional 16,661 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.04.

Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,834,402. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

