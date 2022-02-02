Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Sells 16,634 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,185 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 16,634 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 2.7% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $99,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 65.5% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,954,000 after purchasing an additional 31,781 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 11.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 511,275 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $177,775,000 after purchasing an additional 50,740 shares during the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the second quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 15,140 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 275.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded up $4.69 on Wednesday, reaching $323.69. 404,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,639,502. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $253.50 and a one year high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $900.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $326.61 and a 200-day moving average of $341.85.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.77, for a total value of $37,471.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.10, for a total transaction of $26,367,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 179,069 shares of company stock valued at $61,177,514. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FB. Bank of America upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $403.95.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

