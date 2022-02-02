Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Reduces Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,478 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,852 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $39,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.75.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST traded up $3.93 on Wednesday, hitting $512.34. The stock had a trading volume of 24,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,360. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $531.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $487.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $571.49. The stock has a market cap of $227.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

