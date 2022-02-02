Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Purchases 4,956 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 95.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,956 shares during the quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,708,000 after buying an additional 7,370,931 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $515,938,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,169,000 after buying an additional 4,247,445 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,308,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,076,000 after buying an additional 3,634,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 239.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,445,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,630,000 after buying an additional 2,431,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $275,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 426,520 shares of company stock worth $53,760,372. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABBV. Citigroup boosted their price target on AbbVie from $125.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.71.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $137.66. 188,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,086,394. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.23. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.05 and a 12 month high of $138.30.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

