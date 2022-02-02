Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Purchases 377,058 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,715,310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 377,058 shares during the period. TELUS makes up approximately 1.6% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $59,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in TELUS by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,941,255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $290,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601,041 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 683.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,510,372 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $77,088,000 after buying an additional 3,062,436 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of TELUS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,410,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,524,138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $168,766,000 after buying an additional 1,636,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,858,385 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $564,495,000 after buying an additional 1,170,412 shares during the last quarter. 47.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America cut shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

Shares of TELUS stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.76. The stock had a trading volume of 22,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,321. The firm has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69. TELUS Co. has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.30 and its 200 day moving average is $22.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.84%.

TELUS Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

