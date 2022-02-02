Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Has $23.23 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 23.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 352,049 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 105,045 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $23,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 8.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 29,551 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.11.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TJX traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $71.93. 37,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,566,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.38 and its 200-day moving average is $70.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

