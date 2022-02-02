Montag & Caldwell LLC Sells 6,091 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Montag & Caldwell LLC reduced its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 211,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,091 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences comprises 2.2% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $24,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EW. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 511.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after buying an additional 39,285 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 35.5% in the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 12.6% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EW. Citigroup cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

NYSE EW traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.21. The stock had a trading volume of 27,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,741,148. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The stock has a market cap of $69.43 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total transaction of $4,032,294.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $1,117,707.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,210 shares of company stock valued at $21,244,617. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

