Montag & Caldwell LLC Has $33.41 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,558 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises about 3.1% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Montag & Caldwell LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Analog Devices worth $33,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADI stock traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $165.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,179,316. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.25 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The company has a market capitalization of $87.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.82, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.06.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.80%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.55.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,636 shares of company stock worth $2,315,052. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

