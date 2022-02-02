Montag & Caldwell LLC Has $1 Million Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BR traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.67. 6,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,890. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $170.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.91 and a fifty-two week high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $4,386,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 18,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $3,129,595.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,174 shares of company stock worth $9,754,377. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

