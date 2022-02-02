Montag & Caldwell LLC Acquires 153 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 56,140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IFF traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.48. 6,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,022. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.05 and a 1-year high of $157.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.02, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.06.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 256.91%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IFF. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.19.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

