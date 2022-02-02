MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Trading 5.1% Higher

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) shares traded up 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.24 and last traded at $9.24. 114,206 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,792,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.79.

MGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered MoneyGram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MoneyGram International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MoneyGram International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.31.

The stock has a market capitalization of $878.39 million, a PE ratio of -23.60 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.05.

In other MoneyGram International news, Director Peggy Vaughan purchased 44,977 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $300,896.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO W. Alexander Holmes acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 205,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,011. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in MoneyGram International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 25.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

