MonetaryUnit (MUE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $753,623.34

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $753,623.34 and approximately $1,048.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 11% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.33 or 0.00128464 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 245,335,217 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.