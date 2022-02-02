Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Sells 297 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHP. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,218,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 804.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 822,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,486,000 after purchasing an additional 731,762 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,170,000. NinePointTwo Capital LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. NinePointTwo Capital LLC now owns 2,287,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,160,000 after purchasing an additional 574,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,235,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,469,000 after purchasing an additional 550,261 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $61.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.24. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a twelve month low of $60.31 and a twelve month high of $64.15.

