Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,310 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 23.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.45.

Shares of IBM opened at $135.53 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The company has a market cap of $121.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.14.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

