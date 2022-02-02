Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,253 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials stock opened at $138.61 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.82 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.00. The company has a market cap of $123.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

Several analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.47.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

