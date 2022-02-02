Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,149 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,646,829 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $16,166,888,000 after acquiring an additional 483,565 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,268,621 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,553,435,000 after purchasing an additional 217,552 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in NIKE by 6.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,579,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,707 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,842,176 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,018,705,000 after acquiring an additional 418,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,678,912,000 after buying an additional 543,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.32.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $148.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.22. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.44 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The company has a market capitalization of $234.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,287 shares of company stock valued at $18,537,187 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

