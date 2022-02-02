monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the December 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 535,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 17.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the second quarter worth approximately $6,709,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the second quarter worth approximately $121,245,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in monday.com in the second quarter worth $7,216,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in monday.com in the second quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new position in monday.com in the second quarter worth $364,705,000.

Shares of MNDY stock traded down $17.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $198.59. The stock had a trading volume of 16,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,114. monday.com has a twelve month low of $155.01 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $271.54 and its 200 day moving average is $311.17.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.76. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 65.68% and a negative net margin of 60.72%. The business had revenue of $83.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.63 million. Research analysts predict that monday.com will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MNDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of monday.com from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of monday.com from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $432.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $362.17.

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

