Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 63.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the second quarter worth approximately $168,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the third quarter worth $205,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OUT stock opened at $24.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.29 and a beta of 1.77. Outfront Media Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $28.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.19.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Outfront Media from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Outfront Media currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

