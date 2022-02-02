Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 5,600 Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 51.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Laureate Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Laureate Education by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Laureate Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Laureate Education by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Laureate Education by 244.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 17,005 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. Laureate Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $19.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 50.75%. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Laureate Education, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

In other Laureate Education news, Director Michael J. Durham sold 4,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $50,857.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education Profile

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

