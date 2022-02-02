Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Invests $184,000 in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 27.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 301,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,544,000 after buying an additional 65,804 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,188,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 3,563.7% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,367,000 after acquiring an additional 121,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on EXP shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. BNP Paribas lowered Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.46.

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $147.39 on Wednesday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $169.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.48.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $462.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.05 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.36%.

In related news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 7,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total value of $1,120,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total transaction of $194,840.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,214 shares of company stock worth $6,631,015. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

See Also: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.