Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 934.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 11.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,985,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479,621 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,090,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 288.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,209,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,399,000 after buying an additional 1,640,116 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,003,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 19.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,171,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,854,000 after acquiring an additional 677,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of LXP opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.14. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $10.45 and a 1-year high of $15.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.65.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 65.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $83.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.76%.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

