Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 98.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301,899 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 672.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 132,558 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 221.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 226,443 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,566,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,273,000 after buying an additional 5,892 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COLD shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.19 per share, for a total transaction of $87,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COLD stock opened at $28.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of -93.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.11 and a 200-day moving average of $32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $26.52 and a one year high of $40.85.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -293.32%.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

