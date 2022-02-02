Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dempze Nancy E increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 23,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Puzo Michael J increased its stake in AptarGroup by 0.6% in the third quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 71,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,486,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F raised its position in AptarGroup by 0.8% during the third quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 145,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Notis McConarty Edward lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 3.7% during the third quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 50,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $979,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ATR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

Shares of ATR opened at $117.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.68. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.37 and a twelve month high of $158.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.94%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

