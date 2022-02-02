Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) Trading Up 20.7% This Week

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Mirrored Netflix coin can now be purchased for approximately $465.56 or 0.01205556 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored Netflix has a total market capitalization of $9.61 million and approximately $825,446.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded up 20.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00052381 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,762.37 or 0.07153079 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,574.14 or 0.99886783 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00052171 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007254 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00053281 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 20,632 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

