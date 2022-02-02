Mirrored Alibaba 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4.19 Million (mBABA)

Mirrored Alibaba (CURRENCY:mBABA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Mirrored Alibaba coin can now be purchased for about $132.04 or 0.00341387 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored Alibaba has a market cap of $10.66 million and $4.19 million worth of Mirrored Alibaba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Alibaba has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00052737 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,773.69 or 0.07171400 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00052762 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,598.48 or 0.99796649 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007263 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00053251 BTC.

Mirrored Alibaba Coin Profile

Mirrored Alibaba’s total supply is 80,733 coins. The official website for Mirrored Alibaba is mirror.finance . Mirrored Alibaba’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Alibaba’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Alibaba

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Alibaba directly using US dollars.

