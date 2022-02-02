Minerva Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 34,015 Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO)

Minerva Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 34,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LUMO. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lumos Pharma by 22.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 4.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 33,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lumos Pharma by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Lumos Pharma by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 49,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LUMO. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Lumos Pharma from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumos Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Shares of LUMO stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $10.02. 64,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,071. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.45. The company has a market capitalization of $83.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.42. Lumos Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $20.34.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.16. On average, research analysts expect that Lumos Pharma, Inc. will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

