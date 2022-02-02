Minerals Technologies (MTX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Minerals Technologies to post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.24 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect Minerals Technologies to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

NYSE MTX opened at $70.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Minerals Technologies has a 12 month low of $63.25 and a 12 month high of $88.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

In other Minerals Technologies news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $1,194,634.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $638,894.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,754 shares of company stock valued at $2,510,492. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 227.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,888,000 after buying an additional 104,909 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 6.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the third quarter worth $238,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.