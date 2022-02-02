MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) Short Interest Down 32.4% in January

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the December 31st total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MIND C.T.I. stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) by 1,024.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,737 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.21% of MIND C.T.I. worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNDO opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. MIND C.T.I. has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $3.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.73.

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 27.27%.

About MIND C.T.I.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and implementation of real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions for various types of communication providers. It operates through Billing and Related Services, and Messaging segments. The company was founded by Monica Iancu on April 6, 1995 and is headquarters in Yokneam, Israel.

