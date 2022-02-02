Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) President Jeffrey S. Mefford Sells 12,180 Shares

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 12,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $347,495.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $28.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.27. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.42 and a 1 year high of $30.32. The company has a market capitalization of $634.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 26.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MSBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Midland States Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.
Midland States Bancorp Company Profile
Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.
Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?
Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.