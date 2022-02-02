Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) President Jeffrey S. Mefford Sells 12,180 Shares

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 12,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $347,495.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $28.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.27. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.42 and a 1 year high of $30.32. The company has a market capitalization of $634.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 26.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSBI. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 160.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 359,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,434,000 after purchasing an additional 221,464 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $3,247,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 19.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,352,000 after buying an additional 120,774 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 375.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 81,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $1,594,000. 58.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Midland States Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

