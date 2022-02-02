Michael James Newman Sells 5,870 Shares of Indaptus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INDP) Stock

Indaptus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INDP) Director Michael James Newman sold 5,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $29,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of INDP traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.71. 88,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,007. Indaptus Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $28.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.57. The firm has a market cap of $38.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Indaptus Therapeutics alerts:

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.83. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Indaptus Therapeutics Inc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Maxim Group raised Indaptus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $7,914,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

Indaptus Therapeutics Company Profile

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on research and development and clinical trials. The company develops formulations of drugs using its proprietary gastric retention technology, the Accordion Pill. The Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to improve the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing efficient gastric retention.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Indaptus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indaptus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.