MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,179,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,864 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.10% of MGP Ingredients worth $141,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGPI. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Trust Co of Kansas bought a new position in MGP Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MGP Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michele Lux acquired 1,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.59 per share, for a total transaction of $140,360.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total transaction of $273,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,990 shares of company stock worth $925,222. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MGP Ingredients stock opened at $77.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.62. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.92 and a 12-month high of $89.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.24.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.69. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $176.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen began coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

MGP Ingredients Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

