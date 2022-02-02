Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Raised by MFN Partners Management LP

MFN Partners Management LP boosted its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 907,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 14.1% of MFN Partners Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. MFN Partners Management LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $308,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on FB shares. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $2.60 on Wednesday, hitting $321.60. 443,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,639,502. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.50 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.85. The company has a market cap of $894.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.77, for a total transaction of $37,471.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.10, for a total value of $26,367,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,069 shares of company stock valued at $61,177,514 over the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.