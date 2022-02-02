Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 1.5% of Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $34,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,463 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,057,589,000 after acquiring an additional 319,155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,427,580,000 after purchasing an additional 865,909 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,343,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,583,056,000 after purchasing an additional 865,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,898,907,000 after purchasing an additional 578,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.14, for a total transaction of $26,447,422.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,069 shares of company stock worth $61,177,514 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FB traded up $3.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $322.30. The stock had a trading volume of 201,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,639,502. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $326.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.85. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.50 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. DZ Bank cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.95.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

