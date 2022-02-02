Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 18.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,933 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 41.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,706 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 9,816 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,703,957 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $246,863,000 after acquiring an additional 14,287 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 16,265.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 46.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,543 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 11,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 13,665 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sonja Anne Theisen sold 1,066 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $66,092.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth G. Hoople sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $414,555.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Financial Group stock opened at $61.58 on Wednesday. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.63 and a 12-month high of $65.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.99.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.23. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 28.68% and a return on equity of 15.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.60%.

CASH has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Meta Financial Group Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

