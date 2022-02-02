Mesa Air Group (MESA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Mesa Air Group to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $130.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.65 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Mesa Air Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MESA opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average is $7.29. The stock has a market cap of $183.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.81. Mesa Air Group has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

MESA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Mesa Air Group from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mesa Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.38.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 730,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after acquiring an additional 237,451 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 151,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 14,048 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. 56.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a commercial aviation holding company, which engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet include American Eagle, United Express, and DHL Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.