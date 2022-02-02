Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, February 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th.

Meridian has a dividend payout ratio of 19.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Meridian to earn $4.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.

Shares of Meridian stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,661. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.86 million, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Meridian has a 1-year low of $20.85 and a 1-year high of $39.78.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.27. Meridian had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 22.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meridian will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

MRBK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Meridian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Meridian from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Meridian during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Meridian by 52.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian in the third quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Meridian by 13.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. 37.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meridian

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.

