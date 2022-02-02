Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 48.40%.

NASDAQ MBIN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.34. 1,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,601. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.04. Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $33.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.50%.

In other Merchants Bancorp news, COO Michael J. Dunlap sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 10,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $494,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBIN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 85.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 23,304 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 3.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 72.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. 21.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MBIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $32.67 to $36.67 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.33 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

