Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes Position in VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GRNB. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 400,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,871,000 after purchasing an additional 34,972 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 35.3% in the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 17,375 shares in the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 59.9% in the third quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 38.5% in the third quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 28.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter.

GRNB opened at $26.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.58 and a 200-day moving average of $27.00. VanEck Green Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.06 and a 52-week high of $27.85.

