Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Position in Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 313,111 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lipocine were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Lipocine by 243.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,075 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 17,062 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Lipocine by 256.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 249,418 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 179,418 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lipocine by 2,482.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 779,759 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 749,559 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lipocine by 2,356.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,617 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 292,217 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Lipocine by 16.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 173,117 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 24,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Lipocine stock opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.15. The firm has a market cap of $91.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.33. Lipocine Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $2.28.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Lipocine Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.09 per share, with a total value of $27,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About Lipocine

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm is involved in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders.

